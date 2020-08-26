Willie Joe McCullough

Willie attended Jacksonville Schools, graduating from Fred Douglass High School in 1961. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967, stationed in Nuremberg, Germany. While deployed, he worked as a field wireman, kicking off his interest in the power industry. While enlisted, Willie received the National Defense Service Medal and was recognized as an “Expert” level gunman with a rifle. Willie continued his service to America in the Army Reserve Corp until 1971 when he received an honorable discharge.
In 1983, Willie united with Rubie Jewell Richardson (Isabell) in Holy Matrimony.
Willie retired from Oncor Electric (formerly TP&L and TXU) after 34 years of invaluable service. Willie repaired transmission substations all of over East Texas. A significant portion of his work included the Martin Lake Plant. While at Oncor, he worked dutifully in various roles, lastly as a Patrolman.
He enjoyed his work, tinkering with old cars in his spare time and barbequing for friends and family and singing Gospel music. In his younger days, Willie sang with a quartet for short time. Willie took great joy in getting to know his neighbors and pride in being a neighborhood resource. Neighbors dubbed him the “Mayor” of Indian Creek Drive (his street).
True to his nature, Willie calmly and quietly departed this life on August 18, 2020.
Left to cherish Willie’s memory and carry forward his legacy include his Wife: Rubie J. McCullough, Daughters Monica Pendleton (Marcus); Winifred McCullough and Melanie Allen (Calvin). Grandchildren: Kebrina McCullough, Tre’Oshula McCullough, Trinitee Pendleton, Joshua Allen and Noelle Allen. Brothers: Wilfred (Tammie) McCullough, Wilburn McCullough, and Paige McCullough. Sisters: Barbara Pierce and Darlynn Henderson, Glenda McCullough. And many, very special nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.