Willie Aguilera
MALAKOFF — Mr. Willie Aguilera our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend passed away on February 3, 2021 at the age of 81.
Willie was born in Freer, TX to Guillermo “Willie” Aguilera and Julia Dominguez Aguilera.
Mr. Aguilera moved his family from Garland, TX to the Cedar Creek area approximately 47 years ago. He was a member of the Hilltop Worship Center in Malakoff as well as the Masons.
He was a man that loved to watch football, baseball, wrestling, boxing as well as Hee Haw. He loved to go to Alaska, Colorado, Cruising and Vegas. He loved dancing and being with his friends. His family was everything to him.
Willie was survived by his children, Roberta Lynn Stovall Skinner, Raymond Stovall, Michael Eugene Baker, Kenard Lee Baker, and Pamela Diana Baker Echols; sister, Gloria Aguilera Shreves; numerous grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by wife, Joanna Aguilera; father, Guillermo “Willie” Aguilera; mother, Julia Dominguez Aguilera; sister, Maria Sulema Aguilera; brother, Ricardo Nicolas “Chuco” Aguilera.
Services for Mr. Aguilera will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Hilltop Worship Center in Malakoff, TX with Bro. Jason Hayes officiating.
Interment will take place on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Calvary Hill Cemetery, 3235 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, TX.
