William Wilson
WHITE OAK — William Charles Wilson, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in White Oak, Texas, on March 3, 2022, with his family by his side. Mr. Wilson was born to Reuben Wilson and Beatrice Tinsley on May 31, 1931, in Nashville, Arkansas. He married Sharon Mosier on October 20, 1996, in White Oak. Mr. Wilson served as a Deacon and was a member of the Greggton First Baptist Church in Longview, Texas.
Charlie Wilson graduated from Hope, Arkansas High School followed by an Associate degree from Perkinston Junior College in Mississippi. He continued his education at East Texas State Teachers College receiving his Bachelor degree and later his Masters degree. Mr. Wilson was a member of the 1951 Lone Star Conference Championship Football Team. Mr. Wilson was inducted into the Texas A & M University - Commerce Athletic Hall of Fame, as well as being named a Distinguished Alumnus.
Mr. Wilson was a long time Texas teacher, coach, and administrator. He served stints in Wolfe City, Quitman, Commerce and Quinlan before retiring from public schools. His longest time of service was being the principal of Commerce High School. In 2017, he was named a member of the Commerce ISD Hall of Honor.
In addition, Mr. Wilson served in the National Guard and U.S. Army for over 40 years. He attained the rank of Major General and served as the 45th Adjutant General for the State of Texas. Upon his retirement, he was breveted to the rank of Lieutenant General.
After retirement, Mr. Wilson settled in White Oak, Texas. He became very active in Meals on Wheels, the Lions Club, served 14 years as a member of the White Oak ISD Board of Trustees and was the White Oak Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year.
William Charles Wilson is survived by his wife, Sharon, son David Wilson (Karen), daughters Charlotte Wilson Sheets, Cathy Hartley, Jan Dillon (Dale), Linda Fulkerson, and daughter in law Sherry Gherking, fifteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Glenna Siebenhausen, son Wade Wilson and son in laws Joe Sheets and Bill Fulkerson.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Greggton First Baptist Church in Longview, Texas. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Commerce, Texas, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the services begin. A military honors burial will take place at the family cemetery in Quinlan, Texas. A U.S. Army Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers.
Coker-Mathews Funeral Home in Greenville, Texas, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greggton First Baptist Church, Commerce School Education & Enrichment Foundation or Hearts Way Hospice of Longview in William Charles Wilson’s name.