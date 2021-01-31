William S. Reeves, Jr.
TYLER — William S. Reeves, Jr. was born in 1939 in Tyler, TX, to Charlotte and William S. Reeves, Sr. He graduated from Tyler High in 1957 and completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in accounting from North Texas State University in 1961. A proud veteran, Bill served for three years in U. S. Army intelligence in the Middle East. In 1955, while still in high school, he began attending the newly formed Green Acres Baptist Church, where he remained a faithful member for the next 65+ years. In addition to his unwavering dedication to his country and church, he was a committed employee of Baker Tank for 46 years until his death from COVID-19.
An avid reader of military history, Bill led a frugal life but was generous with those that he loved. Until his health slowed him down, he enjoyed walking the high school track with close friends and spent countless hours with his camera in hand, helping family memorialize life’s special occasions. Bill is survived by his sister, Linda Cabell; brother, Dr. Jared Reeves (Pam); and nieces, Diane and Beth, and their families. Graveside services will be scheduled at a later date.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.