William Ralph Palmer

Mr. Palmer was born on August 26, 1928 in Gadsden, Alabama to George Palmer and Bess Helms Palmer. He attended Tyler High School and Tyler Jr. College. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. in WWII.
In May of 1950 he married Elsie Goens and was employed at Tyler Pipe Foundries for 46 years retiring at the age of 65. The Palmers were members of Green Acres Baptist Church and he was a song leader to John Childs Sunday School Class.
Mr. Palmer was predeceased by his parents, brothers James E. Palmer, Joe Palmer, Ronnie Palmer and sister, Christine Palmer.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Palmer, daughter Pam Chesley (Roger), son Danny Palmer (Naomi), Grandchildren: Tricia Chesley Sepmoree (Scott), Brad Chesley (Amy), Catherine Ann Chesley Goodgion (Sam) & Will Palmer; Great grandchildren: Chesley Kelly, Clay Kelly, Leo Chesley & Guy Chesley.
Private family memorial will be at a later date.