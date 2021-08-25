William Lee Mayes
BROWNSBORO — Services for William Lee Mayes, 76, of Brownsboro, will be held at 2 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro with Bro. Tommy Weems and Bro. Richard Fulton officiating, under the direction of Eubank Funeral Home in Canton. Interment will be in Rock Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Mayes passed away August 22, 2021 at his home. He was born January 21, 1945 in Pekin, Ohio to William Lee and Marjorie Eberhart Mayes. Bill grew up in Augusta, Ohio before serving in the Navy. He then began a 35 year career in law enforcement that started in Dallas and retired with the US Marshall’s Service as a Court Security Officer. Bill loved to travel and was able to visit all 50 states. He also loved to play golf and worked with Greyhound Rescue dogs.
Mr. Mayes is preceded in death by his grandmother, Lena Faye Hawk; and three brothers: Robert Mayes, Randall Mayes and Johnny Eberhart.
Bill is survived by his wife, Gail Mayes of Brownsboro; daughter, Kim and Brian Barnum of Brownsboro; step daughter, Ramona Cox of Brownsboro; grandchildren: Brittany Barnum, John Thomas and Mychelle Cox and Nathan Lee Cox; and great-grandchildren: Anaiyah, Anailiyah and Ariyah Cox.
Pallbearers will be John Thomas Cox, Nathan Cox, Don Kessel, Jason Cao, Johnny Rounsavall and Casey Barrett.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Coalition PO Box 621 Athens, TX 75751. Phone 903-904-5070.