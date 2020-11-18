Dr. William Henry Ray
Tyler - William Henry Ray, husband, father, doctor and friend, died in Tyler, Texas, on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2020. He was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 14, 1932, the tenth and youngest child of Dr. James Henry Ray and Nellie Neale Ray.
Henry, as he was known to family, friends and colleagues, earned his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and his doctor of medicine from Southwestern Medical School. While in college he met Barbara Rains, also of Dallas, and they married in 1955. Following medical training in Birmingham, Detroit, Oakland and the U.S. Navy, Henry entered private practice as an orthopedic surgeon in Irving, Texas. His medical career later brought the Ray family to their treasured home in Kerrville, in the Texas Hill Country.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, James and Nellie, and his siblings Jane, Neale, Martha, Ruth, Genevive, Betty, John, Ben and Mary. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 65 years; his children and their spouses: Patti; Charles and Carol; Beverly and Tim; Nancy and Matt; Chris and Janelle; Sam and Nan; seventeen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
An in-person memorial gathering will be postponed to 2021 due to public health concerns. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to The Woods Baptist Church of Tyler, Hospice of East Texas, or The Literacy Council of Tyler.
