William Henry Edwards, Jr.

Bill was an “Army Brat” so he received his education in many places. His elementary education was at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He attended high school in Korea, Yokohama American High School, Japan and graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco, CA. He took a competitive exam for an entrance to the United States Military Academy at West Point and graduated in 1955 with a BS degree. As a 2nd Lieutenant stationed at Ft. Pork, LA, he met and married his wife Paula. After graduation from flight school and Corp of Engineering School, he then was assigned to the 3rd Division, 10th Engineer Battalion and 3rd Aviation Co. in Kitizgen, Germany. After three years in Germany, he returned to the states with his family to attend the University of Illinois where he received his master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. In the course of his career, he graduated from flight school as well as Airborne School, served with the Corp of Engineers at the Pentagon, attended the Command General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, worked with the Joint Chief of Staff and taught ROTC at Texas Christian University, Ft. Worth, TX. He served a tour in Korea and two combat tours in Vietnam. His military service awards are Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, 2 Air Medals, Meritorious Service, Army Commendation, Vietnam Campaign, National Defense and Vietnam Service.
Bill retired from the military with 20 years of service and was employed by Atlantic Richfield Oil Company as a staff engineer for the Prudhoe Bay Oil Field in Alaska. He retired from the Dallas office and moved to Tyler in 1988.
His choice to retire in Tyler was because of the beautiful countryside, fishing, hunting and time to play his favorite game of racquetball. Always involved in athletics, he played racquetball every weekday until he decided at 78 years of age that he was too slow to compete. When he could not play racquetball, he took up Zumba four days a week and continued his daily exercise program with 50 sit-ups. His motto was “keep it moving”.
Bill was a student of history, enjoyed the ballet and Shakespeare plays, loved to read and travel. He and Paula made numerous trips overseas.
He was a member of The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Military Officer Association of America and served many times on the board of home owners association.
He is survived by his wife, Paula of 64 years (minus one month); daughter, Barbara Hartsell & husband Tom of Plano, TX; sons Richard & wife Nita of Saginaw, TX and William III & wife Maya of Roseland, LA and Joseph & wife Jewell of Midland, TX. He leaves 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson and cousin Kenneth Chandler.
The family wishes to thank caregivers Cindy Rainer, Sandy Burns, Teresa Mills, Amber and Peaches; his personal physician Dr. Jennifer Saurette and her staff; the wonderful caregivers of Hospice of East Texas and all the neighbors and friends for their love and support during this time of need.
Family visitation will begin at 5:00 pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Sunday, August 16, 2020, followed by a prayer service at 6:00 pm with Fr. Hank Lanik. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Leesville, LA at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 18 with interment at the Central Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery, Vernon Parish, LA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or M.D. Anderson, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486.