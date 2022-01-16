William Harold Jaeger
TYLER — William Harold Jaeger, age 86, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. William was born July 2, 1935 in Centerville, Texas to Arthur and Mattie Morris Jaeger.
William attended Concord school and graduated from Centerville school in 1954. He joined the Navy as an admiral staff. William married Douglas Lee Moon on June 22, 1957, retired from Smurfit Stone after 30 years in Houston, Texas, and was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Douglas Lee; and daughter, Dena (David) Sessum.
Due to Covid, no services will be held. He will be laid to rest in Concord Cemetery in Leon County Texas.