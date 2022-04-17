William Fred Hull Jr.
SEGUIN — William Fred Hull III, born November 21, 1947, passed away on April 11, 2022. Fred was born to William Fred Hull, Jr. and Freda Ruth Malone Hull in Tyler, Texas.
Fred began high school at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas and completed high school at New Mexico Military Institute in 1967. Following high school, he attended Texas Tech University and was a lifelong Red Raiders fan. Fred was a Tyler resident and spent most of his career in the oil and gas business. He loved playing golf, hunting and fishing with friends, smoking a brisket, and always enjoyed time with his family. He was a member of the East Texas Petroleum Landman Association and Willow Brook Country Club.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Waire Hull of Tyler, Texas and Cathryn Zelda Hull Strong of Lubbock, Texas.
Fred is survived by his sister Deryl Ann Hull Dobson of McLean, Virginia; brother-in-law Jack Strong of Lubbock, Texas; son, William Fred Hull IV of San Antonio, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Jody Hull of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter and daughter-in-law, Hailee Hull and Avrey Tankersley of Seguin, Texas; daughter-in-law, Jenny Roberts Hull of Harlingen, Texas; grandchildren, Connor Hull of Dallas, Texas; Klein Hull of Austin, Texas; Ellington Hull of Harlingen, Texas; Edward, Saunders and William Hull, all of Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte Hull of San Antonio, Texas and Grayson Hull Tankersley, born April 12, 2022, of Seguin, Texas. Fred was very excited about the arrival of his 8th grandchild.
A private family service will be held in the coming weeks.
