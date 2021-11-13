William Evan Marshall
SULPHUR, OK — William Evan (Bill) Marshall, 73, was born January 3, 1948 in Tyler, TX, and passed away on October 24, 2021 in the VA hospital in Oklahoma City due to complications of COVID. Bill lived his last 15 years at the Veterans Center in Sulphur, OK. He enjoyed his time there, and his family appreciates all the care and friendship he received there.
Bill graduated from Robert E. Lee high school in Tyler and went on to serve in the United States Navy 1967-1971 during the Vietnam War. He spent much of his younger years living and working as a cook in Colorado Springs. Bill enjoyed spending time outdoors, listening to classical music, solving puzzles, and beating anyone who would play him in chess, cards or any other sort of game. He always appreciated a witty joke and prided himself on his own sharp wit. Bill also had a real love of animals, and he was always kind to his nephew and nieces and valued his family relationships.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Robert and Kathleen Marshall; his brother, Neal Marshall of Odessa, his niece, Amy Marshall Hardin of Austin, and his brother-in-law, Joe Bethancourt of San Antonio.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Alice Bethancourt of Canyon Lake; sister-in-law Amy Jo Marshall of Odessa; niece Cathy and Rick Mason; nephew David and Dana Bethancourt; niece Joyce and Tim Pope; and the children of his nephew and nieces.
A private service will be held in Canyon Lake with plans for his ashes to be spread in Colorado later this year.