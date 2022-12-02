William D Saban
TYLER — William (Bill) Saban passed away 11/04/22 after 3 years of declining health. Born 6/30/37 in Basin, Wyo, the 2nd of 3 sons of Clyde & Vera Hill Saban. Bill is survived by family: wife, Virginia, partner for 53 happy years, & their children Angela Thomas (Craig), Shana Baker (Chris), & Scott Saban (Melissa), & 5 grands. He spent his career as a prosecutor in Smith & Rusk Counties. Bill was known as Mister Nice Guy whose bright mind was matched by his quick wit. He was a genuinely good person, inside & out. Though his body failed, his good spirits never faltered.