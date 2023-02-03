William D. Miller
TYLER — William Delbert Miller, 99, of Tyler Texas passed away January 30, 2023, after a short illness. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro, TX. The service and graveside will immediately follow visitation. Interment will be at Winterfield Cemetery, Hopkins County. Rev. Ron Byrd will officiate.
Delbert was born November 20, 1923, in Pickton, Hopkins County, Texas, to William Isaac and Eula Mae Alford Miller, the third of five siblings. He survived his wife of 52 years, Willie “Nubin” Gallender, and served in the United States Marine Corps as a Corporal during World War II. He retired from Delta Drilling Company.
A loving Daddy and Papaw, Mr. Miller attended Winterfield School in Hopkins County and attended church and was baptized at Winterfield Methodist Church. He was inducted into the Marines in 1942. He trained with the 2nd MP Battalion at Camp Elliott, CA., and later in Hawaii. He served in the Pacific on Guam and Tinian. He married on June 8, 1946, and made his home in Tyler.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents and wife, and by brothers Raymond “Pud” Miller and Dial Miller and sisters Edith Mays and Betty Couch. In addition, he was preceded in death by infant daughter Debbie Miller, who died in 1950, and son Marine Lance Corporal Doyce Gene Miller, who died in Vietnam in 1969. Also preceding him in death was his grandson, Brandt Miller, and granddaughter, Sandy Ybarra.
He is survived by children Dick Miller of Frankston, Janet Miller of Tyler, Diann Rivers and her husband Kevin of Van, and LeBrenda Miller of Rayville, LA. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Pate Miller Mahaffie. Surviving grandchildren include Tina Miller Owen and husband Henry of Frankston, Amy Miller and husband Elfonso of Mesquite, Stephanie Miller of Irving, Meredith Miller of Kentucky, Katie Battles of Tyler, Jesse Pittman and wife Juliet of Monroe, LA, and Jennifer Pittman of Rayville, LA.
He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Pallbearers are Katie Battles, T. J. Hendrix, Jesse Owen, Stephen Owen, Jesse Lane Pittman, Michael Miller, Bobby Mays, and Cole Boseman. Honorary pallbearers are George Brumley, Gary Woolever, Matt Miller, Cody Miller, Tommy Mays, Carmon Mays, Danny Ray Miller, and Marlin Gallender. Junior Pallbearer will be Sadie Fields.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler TX. 75701.