William Chapman (Bill) Lust

Bill was born August 28, 1930 Minneapolis, MN, to the late Bertha Hukee Lust Comaford and the late Harold William Lust. He graduated from El Paso High School, in 1947 after having spent the first 10 years of his life in Mexico at the American camps near ASARCO mining and smelting camps. He attended Colgate University on a War Memorial Scholarship, was the tennis team captain and graduated in 1951.
Bill was an officer in the United States Navy, from 1951-1953, during the Korean war, serving in the South Pacific on the USS Foss on Anti-Submarine Warfare missions, then serving in the United States Naval Reserve until 1966. He was an avid tennis player, and helped develop the Tyler tennis program, establishing the Tyler Tennis and Swim Club (being its first president) and was an original member of Holly Tree County Club. Bill also won the Senior Men’s National Grass Courts Tennis Championship, in 1985 and was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.
He was president of Tyler Fertilizer Company for 45 years, from 1954 through 1999. He also served as Chairman for the Republican Party of Smith County for many years and was involved with the Tyler Civic Theater. Bill was a Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary, International, and a member of Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler since 1947, a charter member of the Chapel Class, and taught Sunday School for many years.
Bill married the love of his life, Mary Kay Baker on June 12, 1959. He is survived by their three children and their spouses, Kenneth & Lezlie Lust of Austin, David & Angie Lust, of Tennessee Colony, and Lisa & Warren Alverson, of Austin. They had 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. His sister Marilyn Jean (Lust) Johnson lives in Wisconsin. Nieces, nephews and cousins are scattered throughout the states.
A very special thanks to GeGe’s Caring Heart and the loving women who provided care to both Bill and Mary Kay: Gladys, Terrie, Teresa, and Maudesta. Thanks also to Hospice of East Texas for their gracious and caring assistance.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Marvin United Methodist Church Eternal Flame Fund, a tennis institution of your choice or CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation.