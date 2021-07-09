William Calvin Fleisher
TYLER — William Calvin Fleisher was born February 4, 1951 and passed away July 4, 2021. He gave his heart to the Lord as a child and was baptized in Angleton at the Second Baptist Church.
William graduated from the following schools; Angleton High School, Brazasport Jr. College, U.T. Tyler, where he studied Journalism and English, and T.J.C. to become a License Chemical Dependency Counselor.
William Fleisher married Joyce Herkenratt on December 28, 1974 and blessed by his children, William Kyle Fleisher and Joanna Lee Fleisher Bass; as well as his Grandchildren Kyle and Morgan. He worked at Sabine Valley, Azleway SCADA and a camp counselor. William published poems, stories, and Sunday School curriculum, as well as taught Sunday School. He was a Boy Scout Assistant for Tyler Christian Fellowship’s pack and his son’s pack.
William is survived by his wife Joyce, as well as children, Kyle and Joanna, his brothers David and Melvin, his sister-in-laws, LesLee, (Bill Voisin), and Diane Hirsch. He is preceded by his parents Virginia and Mahlon, In-laws Lester and Irene, Brother-in-law Jim Hirsch and many cousins. He was a kind and loving son, husband, father, and grandfather.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday July 10, 2021 at 10:30am, Officiated by Reverend Bill Voisin, located at Tyler Memorial Park.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Mallory Fuller of Tyler wins Miss Texas 2021, Miss America pageant next
-
Denzel Washington's $1 million pledge continues for East Texas college
-
Vexus Fiber announces $50 million broadband network in Tyler
-
Judge sets plea deadline for Tyler parents accused of being responsible for child's death
-
Mahomes, Flutie, Curry, Romo square off in "Super Bowl of Celebrity Golf"