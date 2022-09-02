William “Billy” Sadler
BRYAN — Funeral services for Billy Sadler will be 1:00 pm, Friday, September 2, 2022, at Rose Heights Church, Tyler with Pastors Darrel Crawford and Tracy Wright officiating. Burial to follow at Union Grove Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Billy was born in Carlisle, Texas to Finney and Thelma Harvey Sadler on September 12, 1932. He was retired from Kelly Springfield where he worked as a supervisor for over 30 years. He was a member of Rose Heights Church of Tyler. He enjoyed trotline fishing and singing in church with his beautiful wife Nelda. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apple of his eye, he loved spending time with them all. He truly cherished his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Nelda Dowdy Sadler, and son, Carl Wayne Sadler, brothers, Gordon Sadler, Ray Sadler, and sisters, Nancy Ford and Mildred Arnold.
Billy is survived by his son, Randy Sadler; daughter, Laressia Weatherford and husband Lee; 8 grandchildren, Amanda Galloway, Leann Freimer, Randall Sadler, Ashley Foster, Brady Burks and wife Hallie, Salina Duffy and husband Corey, Charles Sadler and wife Shawna, and Chris Sadler; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Brady Burks, Glen Dowdy, Paul Dowdy, Johnny Dowdy, JR Dowdy, David Williams, and Tony Cornell.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Allen Harris, Gary Hamilton, Greg Hibler, Donald Weeks, and David Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.