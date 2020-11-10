William “Bill” Wade

Bill grew up in Tyler, Texas, where he graduated from Robert E. Lee High School (Class of 61). He then attended Texas A&M University before enlisting in the Army. Bill was a United States Army Veteran of Vietnam, a Mason and a member of VFW Roger’s-Rye Post 2283. He attended Central Presbyterian Church in Russellville. He owned and operated B&L Outdoor Equipment, the “World’s Worst Location.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert C. Wade.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Lynn B. Wade; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon Coburn of Rogers, Laura and Bryan Hall of Bryant and Kimberly and Raymond Molden of Little Rock; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Joey Myers of Canton, Texas; seven grandchildren, Alec Coburn, Jonathan, Justin and Lauren Hall, Evan, Aidan and Nathan Molden. He also leaves behind cousins dear to his heart and countless lifelong friends.
When he wasn’t making phone calls, checking on friends across the country, Bill could often be found at a sporting event or school activity at one of his seven grandchildren’s schools.
An outdoor service with military honors provided by the United States Army and Roger’s-Rye Post 2283 along with Masonic honors will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020, under the carport of the Shinn Chapel with the Rev. Brian Brock officiating.
A private burial will be held at Fort Smith National Cemetery and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.
