William (Bill) Robert Bateman, Jr.
ARP — William Robert Bateman Jr. (Bill) was born on July 26, 1947 in Omak, Washington. Bill was the first-born son of William Robert and Betty Joyce Markel Bateman formerly of Kilgore, Tx. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968 with 3 tours in Vietnam aboard the USS Mullany and the USS Preble. He married the love of his life Pamela Taliaferro Bateman on May 29, 1969. Together they had two beautiful daughters. He later became the owner of Oilfield Welder Supply in Kilgore, Tx.
Bill was a lover of the outdoors and all things car related. He enjoyed fishing and drag racing, especially NHRA and Torrence Racing. He was also a gun enthusiast. He was quick witted, strong spoken, and loved to make others laugh. He often shared stories of his time in the service. Bill made a public profession of faith through baptism on February 5, 2017 at the age of 69. He was a member of Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church in Arp, Tx where he attended the Nudgers Sunday School Class.
Bill went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Pamela Taliaferro Bateman; daughters and sons-in-law Evette and Jody Lathem of Arp and Misty and Brian Neel of Troup; grandchildren Logan Tritt of Milwaukee, WI, Lindsey and husband, Taylor Cook of Flint, Logan Neel, Bryce Neel, and Ashley Neel of Troup, Garrett Lathem of Arp; great grandchildren, Mila Franco of Garland, Caden Neel and Olivia Neel of Troup.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Betty Bateman of Kilgore; brother Bryan Bateman of Whitehouse; parents-in-law Robert and Norma Taliaferro of Arp.
Pallbearers are Logan Tritt, Logan Neel, Bryce Neel, Taylor Cook, Garrett Lathem, Brian Neel, and Jody Lathem.
The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton, Tx.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 2:00 pm at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, Arp, Tx., with Reverend Dr. Ronald Klingsick and Reverend Tommy Harden officiating. He will be lovingly laid to rest at Mason Cemetery in Arp, Tx immediately following.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to either of his favorite charities: St. Jude children’s hospital and/or Wounded warrior project.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
