William “Bill” Reed
QUITMAN — Services for William Homer “Bill” Reed, 90, a longtime resident of the community of Quitman, will be held on Tuesday, September 22 2020 at 2:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, with Fred Morrow officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bullard City Cemetery in Bullard.
Bill passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Tyler. He was born on November 11, 1929 to Homer Lee Reed and Vena Smith Reed Owens in Hominy, Oklahoma.
Bill served in the Army and was a Master Mason. He owned a Texaco Station in Quitman that he had since the 1950s, was on the Quitman School Board and taught Sunday School at the First Baptist Church of Quitman.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” Ann Key Reed; son, William Reed, II; daughters, Donna Kuhlmann and husband Gaylon, Cindy Bunch and husband Barry; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
