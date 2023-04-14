William “Bill” M. Parker
WAKE VILLAGE — William “Bill” Milner Parker, 60 years old, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Tyler, Texas.
Bill was born on July 22, 1962, to Kenneth Partney and Linda Lindsey, in Tyler, Texas. He was a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church in Texarkana, Texas. He served as an usher for many years and was a dedicated member of the church.
He graduated from Lamar High School in Houston, Texas. He attended Sam Houston State University and the University of Texas at Tyler. He worked as a business salesman for multiple water utility companies over the course of his life. He was proud to serve on the Wake Village City Council for 8 years. Bill had a great love of cooking, smoking meat, and knowing the best hole in the walls to eat in every town. He loved to entertain and was famous for cooking for the Boy Scout Troop 86. Bill loved fishing, camping, and telling stories that made you laugh.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Partney, stepfather, Jim Lindsey, maternal grandparents, William “Chub” Milner and Juanita Kidd Milner. He is survived by his wife, Nita Benson Parker; son, William M. Parker, Jr. of Wake Village; mother, Linda Lindsey of Tyler; stepmother, Jan Partney of Little Elm; half brother, Franklin “Bo” Partney (Christy) of Dwight, Illinois; half sister, Wendy Partney McCoy (Rick) of Little Elm; and numerous extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Boy Scout Troop 86 of Williams Memorial UMC, Texarkana, 4000 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX 75503 (https://williamsumc.churchcenter.com) or charity of your choice.
Services will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. John Bartfield officiating. Visitation will be prior to service starting at 1:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery.