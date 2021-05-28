William “Bill” Joel Meador

Bill’s career started with Brown & Root, Inc. and continued in the oil and gas business until his retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Joanna Meador Hinriche and husband Darren; son Jerry Lee Meador; grandchildren, Ryan Gilg and wife Sandra; and Aaron Heinriche; sisters, Peg M. Bivens and Carolyn M. Smith and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Edna Borneman and Lou Whitaker; brothers James L. Meador, J. Monroe Meador, and Gene Meador.
No public service is planned.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Meador Cemetery Foundation, P.O. Box 411, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.