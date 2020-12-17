William “Bill” Hugh Vermilllion

Mr. Vermillion passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at The Hospice of East Texas.
Mr. Vermillion was born January 2, 1929 in Frankston, Texas to Jesse Cleveland Vermillion and Minnie Florence (Bizzell) Vermillion.
Bill graduated from Frankston High School and he served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954. After the service he graduated from Tyler Junior College and graduated from Barber College. Bill worked as a Barber for 65 years from 1955 until December 4, 2020. He was a member of The Woods Baptist Church. He was married to Jane Vermillion for 55 years. He was an avid swimmer and member at UT Health East Texas Olympic Center of Tyler and still swimming up until his stroke on December 4, 2020.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jesse “Sonny” Vermillion and his three sisters Rosemary Carrington, Hazel Bourland and June McClintock. Bill is survived by his wife, Jane Vermillion, his daughter Vickie Pickens and her husband Dave Pickens, his grandson Ryan William Young and his wife Alyssa Young, granddaughters Brianna Laurel Young and Paige Engel and husband Cameron Engel, great grandchildren Evelyn Rose “Little Eve” Young and Eli William Young, brother Bobby Vermillion, his daughter Debbie York and her husband David York and family, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Bourland, Rick Carter, Kenneth Farnsworth, Michael Farnsworth, Gary McClintock, Harold Richardson, Bobby Vermillion, Curtis Vermillion and Tommy Young.
Visitation is scheduled from 9:00am-4:00pm on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. To View online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.