William “Bill” Howell Robins
JACKSONVILLE — Funeral services for Mr. William “Bill” Howell Robins, age 76 of Jacksonville will be held at 9:00 A.M., Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home Chapel in Bullard with Bro. Andrew Douglas officiating. Burial will follow in the Bullard Cemetery.
William Howell Robins was born November 28, 1943 in Jacksonville to Howell and Mildred Griffin Robins. He was a sportsman, a Baptist, loved classic cars and owner of the Texaco Station in Bullard as well as a mechanic. He retired in 2017. He passed away on September 22, 2020, in Hospice of East Texas Homeplace in Tyler.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Richard Howell Robins, a daughter, Lisa Robins and a sister, Nelda Robins.
Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Frankie Robins, two sons, Jeff Robins of Bullard and Luke and Ally Robins of Denver, CO, two daughters, Charman and Rusty Thompson of Jacksonville and Michele Hayes of Houston, two sisters, Wanda Joe Harris of Bullard and Cathy Harris of Bullard, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Todd Cook, Wayne Oldham, Bodie Tilton, Michael May, Louis Stephens and Russell Cook. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Bickley, Boo Stephens and Jonathan Falwell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Thursday evening at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Bullard, Texas.
