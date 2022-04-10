William “Bill” H. Hoot
TYLER — After a six-month battle with cancer, Bill passed away at the age of 65 on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at The Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, beginning at 10:00 am, at McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. Brother Jack Faulkner of the Greenvine Baptist Church in Burton, Texas is to preside at the memorial service. Bill was born in Panama City, Florida to parents Imogene Bond Hoot and Norman G. Hoot. He married the love of his life Alice, and they shared a beautiful laughter-filled marriage and many blessings. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, brother Norman G. Hoot, II, niece Christine (Cricket) Ehring, and nephew Daniel Ehring. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Alice Hoot of Tyler, sister Lee Hoot Ehring and husband Ed of Brenham, brother-in-law Travis Holliman and Jacquelyn Fraley of Leander, Texas, sister-in-law Kris Holliman of Leander, Texas, sister-in-law Susan Marzano and husband Mike of The Woodlands, nephews Norman (Trey) G. Hoot III of Dallas, James P. Hoot and wife Lucinda and son Rowen of The Woodlands, Joel F. Holliman of Austin, Texas, niece Rachel N. Holliman of Austin, Texas, great-nephews Joshua D. Ehring of Frisco, Texas, and Matthew H. Ehring of Camp Lejeune, NC, and many beloved friends.
Bill’s life as a military brat afforded him the opportunity to live in such places as The Philippines and Germany which contributed to his wide array of passions. Bill loved music and his participation in an honor chorus in Germany known as the “Melloteens” and led by Virginia Johnson later inspired him as an adult to “bring together a group of cold war kids” that now communicate through Facebook and meet on an annual basis. Some of Bill’s other passions included traveling, camping in his RV, playing and listening to his player piano, pool lounging, taking his dachshund Leo for rides in his Miata, and cooking gourmet food. As being someone who never met a stranger, he greatly appreciated the art of conversation.
Should you desire to donate in Bill’s honor, please consider the following charities: SPCA of East Texas, Pets Fur People, and The Hospice of East Texas.