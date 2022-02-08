William “Bill” H. Greer
TYLER — Services for William H. Greer, 69, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, February 9th, at 1:00PM at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden with Karl Loftis, son, officiating.
Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Bill passed away on Wed, February 2, 2022 at UT Heath Tyler.
Bill was born 11/30/1952 in Dallas to William C. Greer & Mary Frances Gibson Greer.
Bill was married to Judy for 22 years, together for 37 years. Graduated from Robert E. Lee, Class of 1971. Bill earned his BBA at UT Austin in 1975 and his BS at UT Tyler in 1980. He was awarded the Korea Tae Kwon Do, Black Belt 4th degree in 1981 and he earned his LVN degree from McLennan Community College in 1998 for nursing. His careers included, manager of Gibson stores in East Texas, manager of Dyer’s retail store in downtown Tyler, and owned his own dress store in Green Acres Village. After graduating with his nursing degree, he practiced as an LVN at local hospitals. His third career was as a successful day trader. When he retired, he enjoyed his friends, his cats, and being the King of the House.
Bill is survived by his wife Judy Greer, stepchildren, Karl Loftis and Jill Loftis Phipps, three grandchildren, Mia Phipps, Josie Phipps and Konnor Loftis.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Lucas, Mark Dubberley, David Goughnour, Mike Broussard, Chris Burke.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People of East Texas or SPCA of East Texas
