William “Bill” Carl Brannon Sr
ATLANTA TX — William “Bill” Carl Brannon Sr, age 80, of Atlanta TX, passed from this life, surrounded by his loving family, on June 14, 2022, in Atlanta TX.
Bill is preceded in death by parents, Joseph Melvin Brannon Sr. and Lorene Laura (Leftwich) Brannon. He is survived by his adoring wife, Carolyn Dale (Chiles) Brannon of Atlanta, TX; son, William “Will” Carl Brannon Jr of Farmersville, TX; daughter, Frances “Lori” Elizondo and husband, Joe of Tyler, TX; brother, Joe Brannon and wife, Carol of Riverside, CA; Ruby Joann Prins of Atlanta, TX; grandchildren, Bethany Hope Garcia of Wylie, TX, Hannah Grace Elizondo of Tyler, TX, Noah Joseph Elizondo of Tyler, TX, and Caleb Ethan Brannon Elizondo of Tyler, TX; numerous nieces and nephews; and several church friends.
As a Christian, Bill consistently sought to lift up those around him often creating customized individual greeting cards that he sent to those church members celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions, as well as those people needing encouragement. As a retired secondary schoolteacher, Bill’s approach to education was evident in his frequent comment that in the classroom he focused not solely on delivering course content but on helping each student reach their ultimate potential as a person. Bill enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren while listening to folk music and surf music from the 1960s. Bill cherished the relationships he maintained with friends and students from high school and college. Bill’s favorite pastimes included dining at his favorite local Tex-Mex restaurants and watching classic television shows. Bill’s positive impact on the lives of all of those who experienced his wit, kindness, and humility will endure.
Bill’s family would like to extend thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Texarkana for their assistance.
A visitation will take place at Queen City Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. A funeral service in Bill’s honor will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, beginning at 10:00am at Smyrna Baptist Church in Atlanta, TX. Interment will follow immediately at Smyrna Cemetery.