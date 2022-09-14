William Aubrey Tucker
MINEOLA — William Aubrey Tucker, age 91, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Mineola, Texas.
Aubrey was born on January 15, 1931 in Fort Worth, Texas to William and Bertha Tucker.
Aubrey and Brenda were happily married for 34 years. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Tucker; his daughter Terrye Tucker and son Tod Pecorino; his sister Dorothy Harris and his four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Aubrey retired from the Fort Worth fire department as a Lieutenant after 30 years of service.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Quitman, Texas. Aubrey was a dedicated member
of the First Baptist church in Mineola. He faithfully served the Texas Baptist Men’s Ministry for 14 years. Aubrey and Brenda served in ministry to Africa, Japan, Canada, and all over the United States.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to: Caring Hearts Hospice 201 West Broad Suite 100, Mineola, Tx 75773.