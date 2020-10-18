William Anderson ‘Andy’ Hodges

Andy was born in Tyler, TX to Jean and W.B. Hodges on February 10, 1957, and lived in Tyler most of his life. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, he attended Tyler Junior College. He earned a BBA in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin, in spite of his real reason for living in Austin — attending Longhorn football games and having fun with his friends and De Kalb cousins. His working career included public accounting with Squyres Johnson Squyres CPAs, and later becoming controller for the Andrews Center.
He was affectionately known as “Coach Andy” by friends, having led many a softball team to victory using his special gift of team building. His enthusiasm for coaching Little League baseball, girls’ softball, and Starters basketball for children’s teams was admired by family, friends, and the extended Tyler community.
Andy became a Christian at an early age while growing up in the Glenwood Methodist community. Later he became an active member of Marvin United Methodist Church. There, he was a member of the Disciples Sunday School class, where he enjoyed teaching and nurturing friendships. Andy earnestly worshiped his Savior and Friend, Jesus Christ, and wanted everyone to know, love, and abide with Jesus as he did, especially as his journey became more difficult.
Andy is survived by his wife of 24 years, Virginia; son, Andrew Norcross of Irving; daughter, Maggie Hodges; brother and sister-in-law, Bryan (Francie) Hodges; brother in-law, Mark (Judy) Nash of Mason; nephews, Will (Kelsi) Hodges of Phoenix, AZ, Clay (Amanda) Hodges of Austin, Will (Jeannie) Nash of Lampasas, and Zach (Alyssa) Nash of Mason; niece, Abby Nash of Georgetown; aunt, Bonnie Hodges of De Kalb; and many cousins and their families.
It was Andy’s desire to donate his body to medical research, in hopes of aiding the quest for the cure of all types of dementia. A socially distanced memorial service will be held at Marvin United Methodist Church on Thursday, October 22 at 2 p.m. The service will be live-streamed on the church facebook page, and available for viewing for 24 hours thereafter. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Disciples Sunday School class and the Pirates Softball Team members.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Brookdale and Solaris Hospice communities from whom Andy received such loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Marvin UMC Missions 300 W. Erwin, Tyler TX 75702, Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County 211 Winchester Dr Tyler TX 75701, or the charity of one’s choice.