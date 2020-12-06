Willard Gene Alexander
COLLEYVILLE — Willard Gene Alexander was born on July 3, 1936, in Laneville, Texas, to the late Carnes Dee Alexander and Ida Lorene (Hunt) Alexander. He passed away on November 18, 2020, in Bedford, Texas. Willard served our country in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ruby Carolyn (Jowell) Alexander; sisters, Hazel and Patsy; and brothers, Billy and Wilbur. He is survived by his son, Craig Alexander and wife, Carmen of Colleyville, TX; daughter, LeeAnn Mott and husband, Larry of Richardson, Texas; grandchildren, Cuinn Alexander, Cade Alexander, Caroline Mott, and Olivia Mott; sister, Doris Johns and husband Gordon of Roanoke, TX; brother, Mack Alexander and wife, Linda of Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The family will hold private interment services with a public memorial celebration at a later date.
