Wilbur Ethridge Adams
TYLER — Bill Adams, 93, resident of Tyler, TX died Sunday, August 15, 2021. Bill was born on April 5, 1928 in Harleton, TX to Jody Adams and Sudie Granbury. He worked for the Texas Highways Department in Mineola, TX and retired after 30 years of service. All who knew Bill will remember him for his deep love and devotion to his family, his strength of character, his funny stories, great love of games and other adventures.
Bill is survived by his wife, Debbie Horton Adams, his two children: daughter Vivian, (George Wilson) and David (Robin Adams). His grandchildren; Sonya (Tim Smith), Sharon (Toby Evgenides), Jacob (Jully Adams) and Katie (fiancé Josh Berthelot) and great grandchildren Sophia Evgenides and Michael Adams.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his 6 siblings; Susie Lillian (Adams) Hampton, John Preston Adams, Joseph Mayon Adams, Edgar Leon Adams, Lois Annie (Adams) Chaffin and Frances Maurine (Adams) Murray and his wife of 52 years Bobbie Jean Dupree.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Hospice of East Texas.
A celebration service will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Heights Church, 2120 Old Omen Road, Tyler, TX.