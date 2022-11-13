Wilbert Rudolph Menix
HEWITT — Wilbert Rudolph Menix, age 83, of Hewitt, TX passed away peacefully Monday, November 7, 2022. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marquita Connor. Survived by his three children, Sheila Lawrence, Dwight Menix, and Thomas Menix, his two brothers, Frank Menix and Robert Menix, and his sister Bobbie Weideman, and lovingly remembered by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Wilbert served in the National Guard for eleven years and the United States Army for twenty-three years. Lt Col Menix completed three Vietnam Combat Tours as a platoon leader, executive officer and troop commander with Troop A, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and an aviation officer with Cavalry Division flying helicopters. He was awarded three Purple Hearts, a Silver Star, and a Bronze Star amongst many other combat awards and achievements. Following active-duty service, Wilbert was employed as a Correctional Facility Deputy in Lubbock, TX. During retirement, he volunteered at the local hospital and spent cherished time with family.
Wilbert traveled all over the world and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, reading the paper, and watching the History Channel. He was an extraordinary man and a true hero to all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Graveside service with be 10am, on Wednesday, 11/16/2022 at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery, Killeen, Texas. Under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, Texas.