Wilbert Lee “Sonny” Hester
TYLER — Services for Wilbert Lee “Sonny” Hester 86, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brady Weaver officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, 2003 Blue Mountain Blvd. in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Sonny passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at The Hamptons of Tyler.
Sonny was born April 28, 1936 in Lindale, Texas to J.D. and Ruth Hester.
Sonny married the love of his life Sue, on October 24, 1956. Together they owned and operated A & B Food Store for 20 years. Sonny also worked as a Meat Market Manager for Brookshires Food Stores for many years prior to owning his own stores. After selling the stores he went to work for King Chevrolet as a Truck Salesman for 14 years before fully retiring. Sonny and Sue enjoyed playing cards and dominoes and being surrounded by friends and family. When not spending time with family they enjoyed traveling and going to the horse races.
Sonny was preceded in death by his wife Sue; Father J.D. Hester; Mother Ruth Coyle; Sisters Anelle Hester and Vivian Womble and Brother Charles Hester.
Sonny is survived by his Son Steve Hester and wife Lisa of Tyler; Daughter Shari Sallee and husband Ronny of Tyler; Granddaughters Amber Garner and husband Nic of Tyler; Alisha Lilly and husband Oleus of Flint; Lindsey Markel and husband Chris of Bullard; Great Granddaughters Caroline and Finley Garner of Tyler; Amira and Amara Lilly of Flint and Brother, Jerry Don “Junior” Hester and wife Ann of Gilmer. Sonny is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hester, Ronny Sallee, Jimmy Sallee, Nic Garner, Sean Todd and Terry Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Sallee, Wayne Davis, Oleus Lilly & Chris Markel
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
If desired, in Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7925 S. Broadway, Ste 1140, Tyler TX 75703
