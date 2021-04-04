Wilber Leo McName
TYLER — Wilber Leo NcName, commonly called Leo, passed on March 31, 2021 into the hands of our Lord. Leo was a good husband and dad and will be greatly missed.
Leo graduated in the 1960 class of Kilgore High School. He worked at Kelly-Springfield for 32 years and took early retirement at age 54 so he and Carol could take it easy and do some traveling. Leo served in the Navy and was honorably discharged. He was a 50-year member of Chandler Masonic Lodge #993 in Chandler, TX. Leo was an active member of Whitehouse Baptist Fellowship Church in Whitehouse, TX. He loved our Lord and his church family. His hobby was restoring old cars, but everybody knew Leo for his favorites, a 1956 Chevrolet and his 1956 Oldsmobile. He formed the first Classic Car Club in the East Texas area.
Leo is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie & Georgia McName, his brothers Robert Berry and Everett Davis, daughter Tammy McName, and mother-in-law Lottie Gardner. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 36 years, Carol McName, daughter Misty McName & her mate Tim Pitts, son & his wife Bert & Kimberly Humphreys, brother Charles McName, brother-in-law Bill Gardner, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be performed by Brother Sherman Mayfield and Brother Roger Hickman. Pall bearers are Bill Gardner, Tim Pitts, Rodney Rogers, Charlie Kirkley, R.C. Williams and Terry Weiss.
Visitation will be at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Monday, March 5 from 12:00-1:00 PM followed by a chapel service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Bascom Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
