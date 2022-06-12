Whitney LeAnn Gullett
PALM DESERT, CA— Whitney LeAnn Gullett was welcomed into the world on October 26, 1981 in Longview, Texas. Born to Vickie Martin and the late Ron Gullett, Whitney went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 28, 2022 in Rancho Cucamonga, California.
Whitney graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in the year 2000. Whitney was a 2000 WSL Junior Symphony member. She attended Texas Christian University for 2 years, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She also attended the University of Mississippi. Whitney was a Lady-In-Waiting in the 2001 Texas Rose Festival.
Whitney was the most loving daughter, wonderful mother and a loyal friend to all she came to know from Texas to California. Her life was all about her 8 year old daughter, Dyllan Reese Krause. Dyllan was the absolute joy and love of Whitney’s life, and she raised a very smart, strong and self-sufficient daughter. They enjoyed putting puzzles together, baking cookies, cooking together and trying out new and exotic cuisine. They both shared a huge love of all animals, especially their rescued pups, Barney and Charlie.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ron Gullett, grandparents Meredythe Ann and Eloy Rawls, and Leona and Robert Reece Gullett.
Whitney is survived by her daughter, Dyllan and Dyllan’s father, Doug Krause, loving mother Vickie Martin, and step-father Gary Martin, brother Darby Spencer and wife April, step-mother Barbara Gullett and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
At this time, a memorial service is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Animal Rescue or Humane Society in her memory, would be appreciated.
Humane Society/Pets fur People
1823 CR 386, Tyler, TX. 75708
Phone: 903.597.2471