Wesley Michael Heath
DALLAS — Wesley Michael Heath, who was dearly loved, passed from this life on the January 6, 2023 at the age of 40. Born on October 27, 1982, he was a lifelong resident of Dallas. Wesley graduated from Lutheran High School where he served as Senior Class President, and was a graduate of Southern Methodist University where he pledged Sigma Chi fraternity and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration. Following in the entrepreneurial footsteps of both his mother and his father, his chosen career of real estate culminated in the foundation of his own real estate brokerage firm “Wesley Heath & Associates”. Spanning a decade, he worked to develop close professional and social relationships with clients and colleagues and received many honors, including Broker-Agent Award Winner 2016, Rising Star 2017, and Top 20 Dallas Real Estate Agents of 2019 as ranked by Expertise.
Growing up, Wesley was a natural athlete who enjoyed soccer, baseball, dirt bikes, and Tae Kwon Do, but he especially loved tennis, winning the Dallas “Little Mo” tennis tournament in 1991. As he matured, he developed deep passions for music and cooking. When he wasn’t working or playing his acoustic and electric guitars, you could find Wesley in the kitchen expertly prepping and grilling for the whole family! He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Wesley is survived by his loving family: his mother, Victoria Manziel Heath of Dallas; father, Simon Edward Heath of Fort Lauderdale; brother, Brandon Heath and his wife Maria; niece, Francesca Heath; sister, Evelyn Heath; aunts and uncles, Norman Paul Manziel, Merigale Manziel Pyron, Dottie Manziel Frank and husband Bill, Edna Manziel, Gloria Manziel Saleh; great aunt, Joyce Westmoreland; and many loving cousins and devoted friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorothy and Bobby Manziel Sr, and Cannie and Simon Heath; uncles, Bobby Manziel Jr and Nolan Manziel Sr; cousins, Deborah Manziel and Billy Pyron II.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Frank, Raymond George, Hunter Hartley, Nolan Manziel Jr, Shawn Smith, and Ron Grambling. Honorary Pallbearers are Bill Frank, Edmond Schaded, Javier Ruiz, and Jorge Ruiz.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by A Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., both at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler on Friday, January 13, 2023 with The Very Reverend Hank Lanik officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery under direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Webcasting of the service will be available for viewing on Wesley’s tribute page on the Stewart Family Funeral Home website (www.stewartfamilyfuneral.com) on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.stjude.org), or to a charity of your choice.