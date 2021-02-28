Wesley Keith Washburn
BULLARD — A private family graveside service was held for Wesley Keith Washburn, age 45, on February 27, 2021 in Kilgore, Texas. Keith was cremated and placed alongside his maternal grandparents. Keith gently slipped away on January 5, 2021 after struggling for several years with debilitating injuries received in a motorcycle accident in 2014.
He was a 1994 graduate of Whitehouse High School. For several years he was self-employed as the owner of ACE Auto Glass. He was attracted to anything with wheels from a young age and had a great love for NASCAR Racing.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth D. Washburn. He is survived by his mother, Cayla Washburn of Bullard; half-brothers, Kenneth Wayne Washburn of Lufkin and Dee Washburn of Oklahoma; half- sister, Tina Smith of Oklahoma. Other survivors include uncles and aunts, Dan Weatherford, Roy Weatherford, Joe and Lori Weatherford of Kilgore; Lee and Laressia Weatherford of Hearne and Reba and Larry Terry of Cameron.
Donations can be made to the charity of your choice or to Reflections Hospice of Texas, PO Box 1914, Quitman, TX 75783. A special thank you to Reflections Hospice for their love and gentle care afforded Keith during his final weeks. He will be missed.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
4A Girls Basketball: Dallas Pinkston edges Brownsboro
-
2A Girls Basketball: Martin's Mill in regionals for 16th straight year
-
Letter to the Editor: Readers sound off on Schaefer, Gohmert, Abbott
-
East Texas Crisis Center sees significant damages after many pipes freeze, burst during winter storm
-
Dina Laniese Rushing