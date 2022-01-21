Welton Gossett
CHANDLER — Services for Mr. Welton Gossett are scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:00 am at Macedonia Baptist Church Chandler, with Rev. Carl George officiating. Interment will be held in Chandler Community Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Welton Gossett was born on April 5, 1939, in Rusk, Texas to Mr. L.T. and Mrs. Ruby ( Wickware ) Gossett. He was the fourth child of five children. He joined church at an early age.
He attended schools in Tyler, Texas and graduated from Emmett J Scott High School. Welton loved sports and played Basketball, Baseball and Football. After High School, Welton attended and graduated from Texas College in Tyler, Texas. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Science. He also received his Master’s Degree from Prairie View A & M University.
With the Vietnam War in progress, he entered the military in 1963. For two years, Welton was stationed in Germany where he worked as a Dental Tech. After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Tyler, Texas College, and the Science Department to work until his next big step in life.
Welton applied and was hired in the Wilmer Hutchins School District right outside of Dallas, Texas. He was employed as a science teacher and coach. He moved into an administrative position, became an assistant principal, and ended his career as principal of an elementary school and the junior high school in the district. He spent over 30 years in the district before he retired.
Welton married the love of his life, Barbara Wallace on December 31, 1968. They were married for more than 53 years. To this union was born two children, Judie Renee and Welton Terrence. Together, Welton and Barbara have six children: De’Andre, Michael, Karen, Marlon, Judie and Welton.
Preceding Welton in death are his parents: L.T. and Ruby Gossett, sisters: Joyce Williamson and Nola V. Gossett; niece: Linda Towels who was more like a sister to him. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife: Barbara Gossett, sons: Marlon ( Sheketha) Martin-Tyler, Texas, Michael Dorsey-Maryland, and Welton Terrence (Dewotta ) Gossett-Mesquite, Texas; daughters: D’Andrea ( Tommy ) Alexander-Tyler, Texas, Karen (Ercee) Wynn and Judie Renee (Anton) Phillips; grandchildren: Marquette (Tameka) Martin I, Ercee Wynn II, Donte Gossett, Anton Phillips, Alexis
Phillips, Jada Phillips, Ariel Phillips, Arionna Gossett; great-grandchildren: Kyla Martin, Marquette Martin II, Markell Martin, Shanice Miller, Brooklyn Robinson, Taevon Robinson; sisters: Ida Houston of Tyler,Texas and Clara Tucker of Tyler, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and classmates.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM. MASK REQUIRED!!