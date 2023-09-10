Weldon Paul Smith
TYLER — Weldon Smith 84, born April 4, 1939 in Tyler, Texas. He was the son of Paul and Vivian Smith. Weldon passed away September 6, 2023 .Weldon is survived by his son Troy Smith of Tyler, Texas and his sister Elaine Byers and her husband Lewie Byers of Rusk Texas. Weldon was predeceased in death by his wife Linda Smith, father Paul Smith and mother Vivian Smith. Weldon attended Chapel Hill School till 11th grade at which time he joined the United States Army for 2 years. Upon returning from the Army he did plasterwork and worked for South Wester Bell Telephone Company until he went to work for Texas Power and Light. He worked for the power company for approximately 25 years. During his career he was promoted up to Substation Crew Forman. Weldon was a devoted son to his parents, husband to his wife, father to his son and to the rest of his family and friends.
Weldon enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends and traveling. Weldon will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Pallbearers will be Bob Davis, Sidney Collum, Rickey Collum, Cameron Franks, Cody Corley, Devin Crow. Visitation is scheduled for 10am Monday, September 11 at Bascom Church located on Farm Market 848. Graveside will be at 11am at Bascom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Tx. 75701.