Weita Rose Williamson
BROWNWOOD — Rose Williamson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Rose was born on January 30, 1944, to Hershall and Weita (Robinson) Cox in Kermit. Rose grew up in Odessa where she attended and graduated High School. She attended Tarleton State University where she met Tommie Tinney and to this union, two children were born. Rose moved back to East Texas where she met and married her husband of 18 years, Jerry Williamson. They returned to make their home in Brownwood for the last 16 years. Rose enjoyed her family, camping, and her dog, Emma.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry Williamson of Brownwood; two children, Alton Tinney and wife Kim of San Saba and Ann Reyes and husband Jerry of Richland Springs; two grandsons, Trey and wife Brandi, Trevor Tinney and fiancée Shellbie Rust; two great-grandchildren, Willow Rose and Tommie Tinney, IV; Chris Munoz; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, at Blaylock Funeral Chapel in San Saba from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Locker Cemetery in San Saba County with Barry Fikes officiating. Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba in charge of arrangements.
