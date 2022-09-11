WC Enmon
TYLER — WC was born on February 20, 1935, in Center, Texas, second son of Jack and Edna Enmon. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Orange, Texas, where WC began an active life in school, sports, community activities and his church.
WC graduated from the University of Texas at Austin where he received his BA in Liberal Arts and completed work for a Masters in City Management Government. He was selected by his employer to attend Harvard Graduate School of Business for additional studies. He was chaplain and later president of Theta Chi Fraternity.
He served six years in the Air Force Ready Reserves and was recommended for a direct commission by his base commander.
In 1959, WC married Clareve Deschner on the anniversary of their first date. They have twin sons, Carlton of Cape Coral, FL, Clinton of St. Pete Beach, Fl, daughter, Meredith Opstad of Sioux Falls, SD and five very special grandchildren.
WC and his wife were very active in churches of the six different states where they lived teaching 5th and 6th graders and serving in numerous other capacities. Answering a call from God, they formed a 501c3 corporation to minister to children “who had fallen off the radar”. The organization grew to encompass over thirty seven family sponsors and commercial businesses. He also served three years on the Board of Governors of Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.
WC was an employee of the Xerox Corporation for 35 years. Among his several assignments, he was selected by the corporation to serve as a participant in the Xerox Loaned Executive Program to Governor Ann Richards as a Special Advisor on Total Quality Management during her term in office. It was an ambitious effort to institute quality into the operations of state agencies. WC was a credentialed public speaker who served as keynote speaker 33 times to various organizations’ annual conventions while with the governor. He was guest lecturer at the McCombs School of Business and the Lyndon B. Johnson Institute of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, Austin. He was interviewed for articles published in Newsweek, US News and World Report, Dallas Morning News and books published by Harcourt/Brace, Wiley and McGraw Hill, as well as featured in several films and recordings on quality.
In 1994, he retired from Xerox and became a principal in the Austin-based consulting firm of Synergy Solutions, Inc., specializing in high performance skills and training.
A member of Green Acres Baptist Church, WC passed away on August 31st after a 1 1/2 year battle with cancer. His wife, Clareve, and sister, Norma Cannon reside in Tyler.
A service of celebration will be held Thursday, September 22, at 2:00 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel in Tyler, Texas.
Expressions of remembrance can be made to Children’s Village (501c3), PO Box 6564, Tyler, TX 75711, a residential campus for children whom the the courts have separated from their parents due to abuse and neglect.
