Wayne Kent
TYLER — Services for Leslie Wayne Kent, 77, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Wiley officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Kent passed away April 15, 2021 in Tyler. He was born February 14, 1944 in Tyler to Willie Kent and Betty Jo Peters Kent.
He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Tyler Junior College.
He was a true entrepreneur at heart. The only things he loved more than his business were his wife of 58 years, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He started his first sporting goods company at the age of 16 making fishing lures in his mother’s kitchen. His love for the sporting goods industry took him to Kmart where he served as a department manager. Though his new career took him away from Tyler, he made sure he married his high school sweetheart, Judy Reed Kent before he left. A few short years later, he and Judy moved back to Tyler to launch their own fishing lure company in their garage. His lure designs over the years have earned him a number of patents. After 25 years in business, they purchased Creme Lure Company and four years later acquired Burke Flex-O lures.
His heart was most fulfilled when he was called Dad by his children and Poppy by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spending time with his wife and family were his priority and greatest joy. He shared his love of travel with the entire family, taking them on many trips filled with countless memories. His love of travel has been passed on to all his children and grandchildren. He taught his family to be willing to laugh at themselves and take life a little less seriously. His lighthearted approach to life was an inspiration to all who met him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jo Peters Kent and his father, Willie Kent. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Reed Kent; daughter, Leslie Kent Thompson and husband Perry Thompson III, son, Christopher Kent and wife Anne Kent; granddaughters: Ashley Fettig and husband Aric Fettig, Brooke Harris and husband Tavis Harris, Sarah Schmitt and husband Tim Schmitt, and Emily Kent; and great-grandchildren: Hudson Fettig, Gavin Fettig, Tripp Harris, Tinley Harris and Natalie Schmitt.
Pallbearers will be Aric Fettig, Tavis Harris, Tim Schmidt and Reed Bogue.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Salvation Army at https://www.salvationarmy.org/ or American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.