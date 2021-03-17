Wayne Hicks Kimberley
LINDALE, TEXAS — Funeral services for Mr. Wayne Hicks Kimberley, age 89, of Lindale, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas with Bro. T. R. Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Damascus Cemetery with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Wayne died Sunday, March 7, 2021 in a Tyler, Texas hospital. He was born July 26, 1931 to the late Horace T. and Leila (Taylor) Kimberley in Lindale, Texas. Wayne served in the United States Army and retired after 26 years of service. During that time, he was awarded the Bronze Star Air Medal and the Army Commendation Medal for his Vietnam Service. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Moon; special friend, Ruth Taylor; brother, Hulen Kimberley; sisters, Christene Buck, Helen Kelley, and Bennie Tidwell; and granddaughter, Jennifer Jones.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Brenda Staeden of Lawton, Oklahoma; son, Michael Kimberley of Lawton, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Shawn Dial of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Ashley McCune of Lawton, Oklahoma and Nicholas Moon of Lawton, Oklahoma; sister, Cherrie Rodgers of Lindale, Texas; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be FO Buck, Rick Swenson, David Dennis, Tim Rhame, Michael Skinner, and Johnathan Rogers. Honorary Pallbearers are Zach Socia and Shawn Dial. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas
