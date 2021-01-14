Wayne Earl McCullough
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville lost one of their own icons. Wayne McCullough died on January 12, 2021.
Wayne was a paint and body man for 33 years.
A visitation with Wayne’s family will begin on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Funeral services are scheduled on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville. Pastor Claudell Anderson and Elder Kenneth Cain will officiate. He will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park, Jacksonville.

