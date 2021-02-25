Waymon Larry McClellan

Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Cooler. High 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.