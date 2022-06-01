Watson Townes Simons Jr.
TYLER — A memorial service for Watson Townes Simons, Jr., 69, of Tyler will be held on Friday, June 3rd, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Marvin United Methodist Church with Reverend Gerry Giles officiating.
A private family burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Watson passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, following a long illness.
He was born January 13, 1953, in Tyler to Watson Townes and Sara Smith Simons. He was a lifelong resident of Tyler and was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. He graduated from Tyler Junior College, attending on a tennis scholarship. He also attended University of Mississippi and University of Texas at Tyler.
Not only did Watson love the game of tennis, but he developed lifelong friendships with fellow tennis players. His career in men’s clothing spanned several decades. He worked at Reynolds Penland, where he was awarded “Salesman of the Year” several times, Harley’s, and Penick and Chance. Watson’s Christian faith was at the center of his life. During his long illness he spent hours praying for others, as he was a great believer of intercessory prayer.
Watson was preceded in death by his father, Watson Townes Simons, Sr. He is survived by his loving family, including his mother, Sara Smith Simons of Tyler; sister, Sally Simons Molinari and husband Stephen of Dallas; and his aunt, JoAnn Simons of Tyler; and many cousins.
If desired memorials may be made to a Christian ministry of your choice.