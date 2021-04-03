Watha Ann Gilbreath
DENTON — Watha “Ann” Gilbreath, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 29th, 2021. She was born in Bogata, Texas on February 10th, 1937 to the late Morris Weddle and Leona Puckett Weddle. She was married to Willie Lee “Pete” Gilbreath for 49 years with four daughters. Ann retired in the 1990’s from Blue Cross Blue Shield in Richardson, Texas.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers - Morris Weddle and Royce Weddle, two daughters - Brenda Joyce Laurens and Teresa Ann Pinkston; two son-in-laws - Michael Laurens and Jim Pinkston. She is survived by one sister - Sonya Stewart, two daughters - Deborah Viso and husband Frank, and Pamela Gilbreath and partner Bruce Hornbuckle. She has seven grandchildren - Eric Vick, Brandi Morris, Maranda Laurens, Amber Moyers, Amanda Kimmel, Joe Mitchell Laurens, and Kyle Morris. Ann has nine great-grandchildren with a tenth one on the way, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Everyone is invited to attend a graveside memorial at Whitehouse Cemetery on Memory Lane in Whitehouse, Texas on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
