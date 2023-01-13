Warren Keith Moore
BULLARD — Warren Keith Moore passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. Warren was born on October 28, 1944 in Longview, Texas to Mary Lena Smith Moore and Ralph Wilson Moore. Warren was raised by his mother and loving step-father Eugene Lofton. Warren was married to Cheryl Pounds Moore, who he described as the love of his life, for twenty-five years.
Warren graduated from Little Cypress High School in Orange, Texas in 1963 and attended Lamar State University where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Warren retired from Air Liquide (formerly Big Three Industries) in Houston, Texas, returning to do consulting work for them in the past few years.
Warren was preceded in death by his mother, father and step-father. In addition to his wife Cheryl Pounds Moore of Bullard, Texas, he is survived by his brother Wayne (Sid) Lofton of Orange, Texas; daughter Jennifer (Tom) Doering of Wausau, Wisconsin; son David (Ginny Brown Daniel) Moore of Houston; Whitney (Sarah) Moore of St. John’s, Florida; step-son Darren (Myssie) English of Wylie, Texas; and step-daughter Jennifer (Andy) Thomas of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren: Paul, Steven, John, and Audrey Doering, Hannah (Brandon) Nagy, Sterling Moore, Austin and Ashley English, and Caroline, Sydney, Jonathan, and Alexandra Thomas as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Orange, Texas. He will be missed by his furbabies Coco and Cossette who would often be seen shopping with him at Home Depot.
Throughout his life, Warren had a lifelong passion for aircrafts, including piloting his own plane in the 1970s and 80s. Warren most recently volunteered at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum in Tyler where he served on the board. Warren loved woodworking and woodturning in his shop where he created writing pens for family and friends. Of the 88 countries and 7 continents he visited in his life, Warren said their trip to Antarctica could never be topped. Warren also served on the board of his neighborhood’s HOA where he took on the project of installing security cameras at the entrance. Each year from January to April, Warren volunteered with AARP to prepare taxes for senior citizens.
Visitation will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, Texas 75703 on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 9:30 am with a Celebration of Life to follow at 10:00 am. Pike Wisner, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church, Tyler will officiate the service. A reception will follow in the Stewart Hospitality Room. A second reception will be held from 1:00 -3:00 pm in the place Warren volunteered many hours - the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, #2-7, Tyler, Texas 75704.