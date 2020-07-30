Ward Frank Voit, Jr. (Jim)
TYLER — Ward Frank Voit, Jr. (Jim), age 94, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born Saturday, August 8, 1925 in Davis, West Virginia.
Jim was a devoted husband, a loving father and an amazing grandfather. He was a proud World War ll veteran in North Africa. He married the love of his life, Georgianna, on Thursday, January 15, 1948. Jim started working for Kelly Springfield in 1952, and retired in 1987. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Jim is survived by his sons Jim (Lelia Wood Voit) Voit and Bobby (Glenda) Voit; granddaughters Rylin Voit, Sophie Voit Ishmael, Robin Munoz and Corrie Stout; grandsons Jim Jr., Casey West, , George Lemmert Jr., and Clay Lemmert.
Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Georgianna Voit; and daughter Sue Voit Lemmert.
