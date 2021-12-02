Wanda Sue McMillan
TYLER — Wanda Sue Williams McMillan, 84 of Tyler entered into the presence of her Heavenly Father on Monday, November 29, 2021 in Tyler. Sue was born in Smith County, Texas to the late Charles Milton and Mable Grace Allen Williams on August 5, 1937.
Funeral services for Mrs. McMillan will be 10 am Friday, December 3, 2021 at the First Assembly of God Church in Troup with the Reverends Wes Bynum and Tracey Wright officiating with interment to follow at the Williams Cemetery near New Chapel Hill.
Sue was very active in all the churches she attended and was a member. She dearly loved her family and will very much be missed and loved.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Bobby Dean McMillan. She and Bobby were 1955 graduates of Chapel Hill High School and married June 15, 1957.
She is survived by her children, sons and daughters-in-law Rocky and Connie McMillan of Tyler and Randy and Donna McMillan of Huntsvill and daughter, Cynthia McMillan of Gilmer along with 6 grandchildren and their spouses, David and Lori Acker, Dwayne and Lindsey Watson, Dustin Acker, Rene and Justin Hill, Christopher and Kathy McMillan,Jennifer and Justin Gatlin and also 11 great-grandchildren, Hayden Acker, D’Lyssa Acker, Addison Watson, Isaiah Watson, Jacy Hill, Lexie Hill, Kyle McMillan, Owen McMillan, Pruitt Gatlin, Birdie Gatlin and Jaxon Gatlin. Sister-in-law, Ealine Williams and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Cottle Funeral Home Chapel in Troup .
Services are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home Troup, Troup, Texas