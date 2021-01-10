Wanda Sue Johnson
FLINT — Funeral services for Wanda Johnson, 78, of Flint, are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Church of Christ in Chandler with Eli Crow officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery under direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson passed away January 7, 2021 in Tyler
Wanda Sue (Parker) Johnson was born October 12, 1942 in Liberty, Texas, the daughter of Franklin Jewel Parker and Gussie Rose (Oakes) Parker. From being a special education teacher, to daycare instructor, to floral designer, Wanda loved being around and working with children at all times. With a smile and twinkle in her eye, she shared her love and caring spirit with whomever came into her life. She had an enormous love for her family, her church and of course her “Tausha Baby”, the “grand-cat” who never left her side. A lover of flowers, there was not a nursery she didn’t frequent nor a birdhouse that she could pass. She especially enjoyed the many outings she had on those “Sister Weekend Getaways” that always brought her and all of her sisters together for fun and family. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was a girl scout and cub scout leader to not only her own children but countless others as well.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Genevieve Caruthers and brothers, Gene Parker, Lewis Parker and Franklin Parker.
She is survived by her husband John R. Johnson; children, Roy Johnson and wife Lea, Jan Johnson, James Johnson and Michael Moore; grandchildren, Logan Johnson, Douglas Johnson, Alyssia Johnson, AJ Johnson; sisters, Arlene Holcomb, Beverly Fore, Donna Johnson and husband Chopper, Drusilla Lindbeck and husband DJ, Alice Matthews, Brenda Long and husband David, Peggy Hall and husband Larry; 42 nieces and nephews and 98 grandnieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 from 12-1:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Chandler prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
